The Australian men's sevens team have snapped up former New Zealand under-19s rugby captain Josh Turner for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The 22-year-old from Hamilton played for Counties Manukau in the Mitre 10 Cup before moving across the ditch to play for the Manly Marlins and the Sydney Rays. Turner pledged his allegiance to the Australian side through to 2020.

Australia coach Tim Walsh said is the type of player they wanted to add firepower to the team coming off a disappointing World Cup campaign in San Francisco this week, finishing 10th.

"Josh is an amazing young prospect and has shown that he is the type of player we want in the squad," Walsh told Fox Sports Australia.

"He has creativity, speed, agility and a never say die attitude that has seen him rise through the ranks of the Marlins to the Rays and now to the Australian sevens.

"With experience in New Zealand, he is now passionate about wearing gold and representing Australia.

"I look forward to seeing him in action as we commence our 2018-2019 campaign."