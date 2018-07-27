Another week, another pile of money coming in on the Crusaders.

Once again the punters are all over the defending champions ahead of their semifinal against the Hurricanes. Over 96% of the Head to Head money is currently backing the Crusaders, including two $10,000 bets at $1.40, as well as a $14,000 bet on Crusaders -6.5 in the points start market. The Crusaders are also featured in over 5 times as many Multis as the Hurricanes.

The heavy support for the red and blacks has seen their Head to Head price shorten from $1.42 when the market opened to $1.35 although that has done little to dampen the punters' enthusiasm for the home side.

It's a similar story in the other Super Rugby semifinal where over 97% of the money has come in in support of the Lions. The biggest bet on the home side is a $5,500 wager at $1.30 and there are also two four-figure Multis combining them with the Crusaders.

It's all red and black in the outright winner book as well with a $30,000 wager on the Crusaders to lift the trophy at $1.50 placed on Tuesday, the second five-figure bet now riding on Razor Robertson's men. There is now over seven times more money behind the Crusaders than any other side in this market.

Unsurprisingly, another short-priced favourite proving very popular with the punters is the Warriors. Despite their loss to Melbourne last week the Warriors opened as $1.60 favourites for their clash with the Titans on Sunday and a wave of support has seen their price fly down to $1.47.

Joseph Parker's bout with Dillian Whyte on Sunday morning has also attracted plenty of interest from the betting public and they're backing Joe to get back to his winning ways at the O2 Arena. 90% of Head to Head money is behind Parker with the biggest individual bet $5,000 at $1.80.

Punters aren't expecting a long fight however with Parker by KO the most popular Method of Victory option. 10 times as much money is on the fight not going the distance as it lasting all 12 rounds.

Parker by KO has been a particularly popular selection, attracting 55% of all the money in this market, and has now shortened to $4.00 after opening at $5.50.