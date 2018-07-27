The penultimate weekend of the 2018 Super Rugby competition is upon us. Here's what the TAB are saying about the semifinals.

Best bet:

Lions v Waratahs

Points Start: Lions -9.5 ($1.87)

The Lions were clinical in their 40-23 win over the Jaguares in the quarter-finals and there's no reason to believe they won't put in a similar performance this weekend.

They beat the Waratahs 29-0 in Sydney earlier this season and when you take into account the travel that the 'Tahs have to deal with, as well as the brilliant form of Malcolm Marx and the Lions forwards in general, a comfortable Lions win looks to be on the cards.

Next best:

Crusaders v Hurricanes

Winning Team & Margin: Crusaders 12 & Under ($2.75)

It's hard to see the Crusaders losing at home this weekend, especially considering their record of 18 consecutive wins at home. All of the previous 11 Super Rugby semifinals that have been NZ derbies have been won by the home side and all four of the previous Crusaders v 'Canes clashes have been won by the hosting team by 12 points or less.

All of this information points to a Crusaders 12 & Under win.

Best roughie:

Lions v Waratahs

Head to Head: Waratahs ($3.50)

The Waratahs have won their last two games on the road and while they are not likely to win this clash, but they do have a fair chance.

Kurtley Beale has picked up his form since the international break and Will Miller has stepped up admirably in Michael Hooper's absence to contribute to a well-firing loose forward trio.

They were unstoppable while up a man last week and can't be written off going into Sunday morning's encounter.

Best real wide:

Crusaders v Hurricanes

Halftime Result/Winning Team & Margin: Hurricanes/Crusaders 1-12

The Hurricanes undoubtedly have the class and talent to kick it with the Crusaders and the weather forecast predicts a fine Christchurch evening.

When the Hurricanes lost 24-13 in Christchurch they were dominated in the second forty but trailed by just one point going into the sheds.

With the weather looking to be more favourable for the expansive-playing 'Canes on Saturday, they are a good chance of taking a lead into the break before a Crusaders 1-12 win.

Multi

Crusaders 12 & Under/Lions -9.5

The best and next best bets outlined above would provide odds of $5.15 when included in a Multi. Worth a punt for two bets that all the trends point to.