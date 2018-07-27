CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Wallabies flyhalf Christian Lealiifano has signed a new one-year deal with the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby as he continues a comeback from illness in the hope of playing for Australia at next year's World Cup.

The 30-year-old is the fourth most-capped player in Brumbies history, having played all 133 of his Super Rugby matches for the Canberra-based team. He needs only 10 more matches to overtake George Gregan and George Smith on the most-capped list.

Lealiifano was diagnosed with Leukemia two years ago, missing almost all of the 2017 season while undergoing treatment before returning to Super Rugby this year.

He has had short playing stints in Japan and Ireland but turned down offers from clubs in Europe to remain with the Brumbies, hoping to win back his place in the Wallabies in World Cup year.