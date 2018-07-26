Welcome to the Stoked Podcast - a new edition to the Herald's list of outstanding audible content.

We're coming in with episode 20 of the series, but if this one tickles your fancy you can take a listen to the backlog here.

BOOOOOM!

We're baaaaaaack! Stoked episode XX (20) is here, we made it - who would've thought (not us), it really is one of the great milestone podcasts.

Topics we got through to celebrate the grand occasion include:

Why the hell do Kiwis care about 21st's? (2:45)

Make New Zealand Great Again! The Stoked Pod's favourite segment where we name another outstanding New Zealander. (10:05)

Louis got attacked by a dog (you beauty)! (14:00)

Super Rugby tension, it's all go, and Scott 'Razor' Robertson gets ruthless! Welcome to the All Blacks (soon) buddy. (20:00)

Akira & Reiko playing club footy this weekend?? Stich up! (26:50)

Explosive Joseph Parker's career is pending - it all goes down this weekend. (31:30)

What day is fathers day? UNSCRIPTED GUEST APPEARANCE. (35:35)

Wrap & Tour de F*** Off shinanigans - again! Cycling is a wild old ride. (38:30)

Cheers ae, and as always — stay Stoked!