As well as the Steelform Wanganui squad, there has been a large squad of 27 players named for the Wanganui Development XV to prepare for their representative campaign.

Under new coach Jerome McCrea, who takes over from Denis Edwards, the named players will have their first training hitout next Wednesday evening at Spriggens Park.

Among the lineup are three players from last year's Wanganui team who won the Meads Cup final in Nick Harding, Jim Seruwalu and Samu Kubunavanua.

While Kubunavanua has been making his way back from a dislocated shoulder, Harding is a surprising omission from Wanganui's senior team after topping the Tasman Tanning Premier scorers table for the third year in a row with 200, just 12 fewer than 2017 when his Waverley Harvesting Border team played one more match by making the final.

Having shared the Grand Irish Bar MVP award for 2018, Harvey Round Motors Ratana prop Shade Tuaine-Whanau and Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau halfback Cameron Davies both make the development squad.

The second tier Wanganui team was unbeaten in 2017 with five wins and a draw, regaining the RDO Shield.

Development squad

Richard Smith, Cameron Neilson, Tau Fiatau Fa'alili, Shade Tuaine-Whanau, Fa'amanu Pulemafaga, Brad O'Leary, Matt Ashworth, Josh Lane, Taione Ratu, George Forster, Alex Mulipola, Matt Brown, Kahl Elers-Green, Mikaere Penetito, Keanu Puki-Kaa, Cameron Davies, Mitchell Millar, Bronson Tomai, Jim Seruwalu, Josiah Bogileka, Troy Brown, Jaye Flaws, Samu Kubunavanua, Grayson Tihema, Nick Harding, Patrick Hiscox, Tom Symes.