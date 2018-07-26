Wallabies squad members will play a trial match against a combined Australian Super Rugby team at Leichhardt Oval in preparation for the Bledisloe Cup.

It's the first trial of its kind, with squad members fighting each other for places in the Wallabies squad for the Bledisloe showdown against the All Blacks on August 18 at ANZ Stadium.

Because it is not an official match, Rugby Australia will refrain from calling the top team the Wallabies. Rather, they'll be referred to as coach Michael Cheika's selection team.

The trial on August 3 has been organised by Cheika to combat the problems of the past two years where the Wallabies have been hammered in the first halves of the opening Bledisloe encounter.

Australian Super teams have failed to reach the finals and players have spent a month training, and have then run into a Kiwi side boasting plenty of players involved in the grand final with recent game-time in their legs.

"We were keen to have more Super Rugby teams playing for longer, obviously, and if we look at the last two years we just want to keep the intensity of footy up," Cheika said.

"Spending five weeks on the sideline before a Bledisloe test match is not what we want ideally. We want guys to play footy.

"It's not just about the contact, because you can get all that in training. But just the little things. The pressure in front of a crowd, the referee telling you what to do, the dressing room build up, all those things. The mental side of footy."

Cheika's side will not include Waratahs players, who are playing in the semifinal against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Whether they lose or progress to the grand final, Waratahs players selected for the Wallabies will be given a week off after their season is finished before joining the national camp.

The "Australian Super Rugby Selection" team will be coached by Australian women's sevens coach John Manenti, and assisted by men's sevens coach Tim Walsh and Melbourne Rebels assistant Kevin Foote.

The trial match will be free to attend for fans.