Winning Super Rugby in his first year as head coach helped Scott Robertson establish his credentials.

But in dropping Wyatt Crockett for this weekend's Super Rugby semifinal, Robertson, with that one act, has thrust himself up the national pecking order and made it inevitable that his name will be in the conversation about who should succeed Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach.

If he's smart and well advised, he will keep his hat out of the ring when Hansen announces, presumably after the World Cup, that he won't be staying on and instead Robertson should bide his time to make his All Blacks bid.

He'd be the perfect next, next All Blacks coach with a few more Super Rugby coaching years behind him and perhaps also a bit of international experience.

Advertisement

Perfect because Robertson, or Razor, as he's universally known, is the most intriguing coach in the country.

The shock of unkempt hair and the laconic approach screams surf bum - an easy-go-lucky character who has fallen into coaching simply because he didn't have a life plan to take him anywhere else.

It's easy to imagine with Robertson that its coaching today, surfing tomorrow and who knows where in a few years time. Let the wind blow and see where it takes him.

But Robertson didn't fall into coaching and the fact he's a little unconventional, is not a weakness or a vulnerability, but his greatest strength.

Rugby folk tend to find comfort in the orthodox and naturally resist those who don't quite conform to expectation.

Robertson, though, defies all the norms. One minute he's pulling out impressively agile break-dancing routines, the next he's making what is an enormous yet entirely justified call to drop the most experienced Super Rugby player in history from the Crusaders' biggest game of 2018.

Not many coaches would have had the nerve to deny Crockett the fairytale ending he would dearly love after 13 years at the club and more than 200 games.

But Robertson has proven he has the clinical, non-emotional component all the best coaches need.

He's proven that there is within him a cold, practical edge and he's driven by the guiding mantra of doing what is right for the team.

He was prepared to dump Israel Dagg a couple of weeks ago - sit the veteran All Black down and tell him, honestly, there was no place for him the match day 23 as he had too many outside backs who were better in form.

And now he's had the same conversation with Crockett. There was no sugar coating, no attempt to suggest it was injury related or due to wanting to give the old man a bit of a break.

He came straight down the middle saying that Crockett missed out on form. Joe Moody and Tim Perry are playing better and that meant no room for Crockett.

It's a tough outcome for one of the game's most likeable characters but as a rugby man to his core, Crockett will admire and respect his coach for putting the team first and respecting the integrity of the selection process.

Reputation has not swayed Robertson and that, while it may not necessarily seem like much, is something that not all coaches can say has been the case throughout their respective careers.

And this is what makes Robertson so intriguing - he keeps finding ways to make astute decisions. He may seem entirely random but for the second year in succession the Crusaders are on track to win the title and whatever his methods, the players are obviously engaged and more eager than they were in the previous coaching regime.