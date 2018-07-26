Veteran prop Wyatt Crockett has been dropped from the Crusaders' team to face the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby semifinal on Saturday.

Crockett makes way for All Black Joe Moody who comes straight back into the starting lineup after recovering from a knee injury he picked up earlier this month.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was delighted to have Moody back in the side, but admitted it was a tough call to leave out Crockett.

"Joe's come back after that knee injury and it was just something that took a couple of weeks to come right," Robertson said.

"He trained well last week and was nearly [ready to] play. So we gave him another week and he's good to go.

"Obviously Wyatt Crockett being named 202 times [for the Crusaders] and with Tim Perry probably playing his best game in the jersey last week, it was a tough call for us."

Crockett is the most capped player in Super Rugby history and earned his 200th appearance for the Crusaders against the Highlanders earlier this month.

Apart from Moody replacing Perry in the number one jersey, the Crusaders named the same starting 15 that overpowered the Sharks in the quarter-final last week.

Crusaders team to face the Hurricanes: 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd (vc), 8 Kieran Read, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty (vc), 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 15 David Havili

Reserves: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor