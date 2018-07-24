The All Blacks Sevens arrived back in Auckland not only as World Cup champions, but also the first team to defend the men's trophy.

The victory came less than a day after the Black Ferns Sevens also celebrated history after dominating the women's field at the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco, thumping France 29-0 in the final to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

All Blacks co-captain Tim Mikkelson said the team was still coming to terms with their historic victory.

"It's huge. It almost doesn't really feel real, not until we got home and all saw our families. It's a lot of hard work that went into it," Mikkelson said after touching down in Auckland this morning.

Advertisement

"To go back-to-back [and become] the first team to win two World Cups in a row, and win a Comm Games and a World Cup in the same year is awesome."

The All Blacks outclassed England 33-12 in the final in similarly dominant fashion to the Black Ferns.

Mikkelson – who was instrumental throughout the tournament – said he was looking forward to taking some time off to rest, but was also excited about the future of the team.

"We've got six weeks off and I suppose we've really just got to relax and get our bodies right," Mikkelson said.

"I think the management are starting to plan the next two years. But it's exciting times.

"Clark [Laidlaw] came in, he's built this awesome culture that the boys want to work hard for and the young boys coming through are putting pressure on us older boys and it's just awesome.

"We've got an awesome group of 20 players and hopefully it's just I suppose the tip of things to come."