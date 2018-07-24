The Highlanders are set to lay their hands on former Wallabies first five-eighth Quade Cooper.

The pigs might be flying now, but in some ways it could add up.

With Lima Sopoaga heading to England, the Highlanders are on the hunt for a first five-eighth with a few miles on the clock.

So far the search seems to have come up short, and the side may have to look to its young first five-eighths signed so far, namely Josh Ioane and new signing Bryn Gatland.

Advertisement

Read more: Lima Sopoaga questions Reds use of $700k man Quade Cooper

Cooper (30) has plenty of baggage to bring with him, although the bulk of it happened years ago.

He is an experienced player who could be an asset when on form. The issue is that his top form looks to be behind him.

Cooper, who was born in New Zealand, was told by new Reds coach Brad Thorn he was not wanted by the Reds at the start of the season and has been playing club rugby in Brisbane.

The Highlanders have until the end of October to complete their squad so have plenty of time to find someone.

Read more: $700k to play club rugby: Quade has 'best gig in the world'