All Blacks World Cup hopeful Brad Weber has jumped in boots and all to help a Chiefs team mate whose mother needs expensive medical treatment.

Weber has set up pages to raise funds for "close friend and fellow team mate" Sam McNicol, whose mother Julia has been diagnosed with "stage 3 Acral Melanoma".

Weber, who played a test for the All Blacks in Samoa three years ago, said the treatment cost was $80,000, and he is auctioning his full training gear and "game worn" boots.

"...if you can spare a few dollars for Sam, Julian and their family then that would be unreal," Weber states.

Hawkes Bay back McNicol, aged 22, has been a Chiefs squad member for a couple of years.

Earlier this season, Weber became the first prominent New Zealand rugby player to publicly oppose Wallaby Israel Folau's anti-gay comments. He was among Chiefs players and staff who wore rainbow boot laces in a show of gay rights support when they played in Brisbane.

Sam McNicol. Photo / Photosport

Halfback Weber had a fine end to the season for the Chiefs, who bowed out of the title race against the Hurricanes in Wellington over the weekend. The 27-year-old Weber had been keeping new All Black squad member Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi out the Chiefs starting lineup.

Click here for Trademe auction page

Click here for Givealittle page