Television Match Officials may be stripped of their rights to interject during rugby matches as early as the November international window.

World Rugby's executive council met last week in San Francisco ahead of the Sevens World Cup, with a large part of the agenda addressing the near unanimous feedback from Tier One nations that the Television Match Official (TMO) should no longer have the ability to regularly interrupt to flag possible foul play.

New proposals discussed have suggested the TMO should intervene only if asked by the referee.

If the referee thinks he has seen foul play, he would ask the TMO to review the incident and provide advice on a sanction.

Advertisement

World Rugby boss Brett Gosper admitted after the meetings that change is needed.

"There are some issues with it and we're going to work our way through that to make it better, so we're going to improve things in the TMO area and we're working together with both North and South [Hemispheres] to do that," said Gosper.

"I think there's great consensus on strengths and weaknesses as it currently stands, so that's why I think we're going to be able to move quite quickly to get to a better place. But I just can't define what that better place is because a lot of minds will get involved in that process."

Sanzaar has been one of the most vocal opponents of the current TMO protocols, after a string of incidents in the June internationals and Super Rugby which the organisation said had "highlighted some challenges" in the match officiating processes.

"A major concern for us at present is the practical implementation of the TMO protocols," Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos said this month.

"The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area."

Top-tier coaches and players have also provided feedback on the proposals, arguing they would rather leave the subject of foul play to the referee.

And while this could open up the possibility of acts of unintentional foul play being missed, many feel this would be outweighed by the benefits of having fewer stoppages instead of matches being halted for replays and decisions.

If significant foul play offences are missed, the citing commissioner could deal with the incident post-match — rather than a TMO in pressurised and sometimes reactionary circumstances.

Gosper indicated the council was in favour of abolishing the TMO's interjection rights.

"There is probably too much reliance at the moment on the TMO," he said.

"The feeling in the room is that we'd like the referees themselves to take a bit more control but that's something we're going to work our way through.

"That's the philosophy of it, now we've got to work on the execution, but that takes a wee bit more time."

What a "bit more time" means is now the million dollar question.

Some had been hoping for an overhaul before the Rugby Championship but Gosper ruled that out.

"It depends on how significant the changes are. We don't want to change any laws, these are mainly protocols, so we think we have the ability to move quickly and maybe have a different protocol ready to be tested in November, potentially.

"But we don't know yet. The goal is to move as quickly [as we can] on these things."

A formal update from World Rugby on the discussions is expected before the Rugby Championship.

The executive meetings are also expected to provide some solutions on the difference between intentional and accidental foul play, after controversy through the June tests in both New Zealand and Australia.

Rulings around collisions and contests in the air have been the main talking point, with a push for referees to be instructed to no longer base their decisions on the outcome of collisions and incidents.