All Blacks Sevens star Sione Molia has made sure a one fan won't forget his experience at the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco.

Moments after the New Zealand side beat England to retain their World Cup title on Monday (NZ time), Molia unlaced his boots and handed them to a young fan before the medal presentation.

Molia scored two of his side's five tries in their 33-12 win over England - his only two tries of the tournament.

The All Blacks Sevens followed in the footsteps of the Black Ferns Sevens in winning back to back world titles, after the women's team cruised to a 29-0 win over France in their final on Sunday (NZ time).