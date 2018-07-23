The Blacks Ferns Sevens team celebrated their second World Cup title by talking rugby and having a few vodka shots after making history in San Francisco yesterday.

Star winger Michaela Blyde scored a hat-trick in the final as New Zealand took out the tournament with a 29-0 win over France in the final.

Blyde told the Radio Sport Breakfast that the team made the most of the celebrations.

"We celebrated hard last night, that's for sure but what Kiwi wouldn't do that after such an awesome win that we had last night?" she said.

"We were absolutely stoked with what we did yesterday and the day before so why not celebrate hard eh?".

Blyde said they celebrated with family before spending some time together as a team.

"We kept it quite simple last night. We sit with our families because obviously our families have to do quite a bit to watch us and travel far and wide. So we try and appreciate them and support them by saying thank you to them by having a feed with them.

"We stick together, go back on the memories we've created and talk about rugby. Have a few vodka shots here and there, who not?

"We're really excited to get home and celebrate with the country and our families."

The Black Ferns followed up their Commonwealth Games title earlier this year with a near complete performance in the USA. They needed to comeback to beat the hosts in the semifinals but were dominant throughout the event.

"It's hard to believe we could have not done any better than that," Blyde said.

We're pretty stoked with how it went. In that final…when the girls were jumping up and down celebrating the only thing I was thinking was 'get me on my bum' because I had no energy left whatsoever. That final was honestly one of the hardest finals, pretty close to the Commonwealth Games final, that I've ever played in."