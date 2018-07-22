The All Blacks Sevens remain in line to defend their World Cup title following a dramatic come from behind semifinal win over Fiji in San Francisco this morning.

Down 12-10 at halftime, New Zealand took control of the game in the second half with two quick tries to secure a 22-17 win.

The All Blacks Sevens will face England in the final at 12.53pm NZT after the English stunned South Africa 29-7 in the first semifinal.

Joeseva Ravouvou scored the opening and clinching try for New Zealand while Dylan Collier and Regan Ware also crossed over for the All Blacks Sevens.

New Zealand held an early 5-0 lead before former NRL star Semi Radradra ran in 40 metres to give Fiji the lead. Collier put New Zealand back in front before a moment of controversy just before halftime when Fijian Amenoni Nasilasila scored a brilliant chip and chase try.

Replays showed he looked to place his heal on the deadball line when placing the ball down however the TMO ruled it a try to give Fiji a 12-10 halftime lead.

Ware put New Zealand back in front in the 10th minute before Ravouvou charged over for his second to put the defending champions out to a commanding 22-12 lead. Fiji scored a consolation try with time expired.

New Zealand is looking to complete the double-double after the Black Ferns Sevens successfully defended their crown with a 29-0 win over France in the women's final yesterday.

