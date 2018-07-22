Back of the Week

Bernard Foley – Waratahs

It's hard to look past a guy who scores 25 of his side's 30 points in a match; even more so when that sparks an unlikely comeback. Bernard Foley carried the Waratahs into the semifinals after their hopes looked dismal at halftime. Scoring two tries, three penalty goals and three conversions, Foley beats out Crusader Ryan Crotty for this week's honours.

Forward of the Week

Lachlan Boshier - Chiefs

His side might have come up two points short in their bid to remain in the competition, but Boshier was a definite factor in how close the score line finished up. The loose forward scored a try and put his hand up for a carry constantly. At the defensive end, Boshier was as solid as you get – he even grabbed a lineout win against the throw to add to his impact on the game.

Coach Killer

The Highlanders' game of two halves

There have been a few matches this season that exemplified the old 'game of two halves' cliché, but none at a more critical tie of the year than the Highlanders' quarter-final performance. Leading the Waratahs 23-6 at halftime, the Southerners looked on their way to a semifinal. Instead, they capitulated in the second 40, being outscored 24-0 and dumped out of the competition.

Ups

Crusaders

Having not played the Sharks since early 2016, the Crusaders reminded the Durban side they haven't missed a step in that time. The Crusaders put on a clinical performance to run out 30-point winners over a side who have stepped up against Kiwi teams all year. The Crusaders are looking ominous.

Waratahs

Overcoming a 23-6 halftime deficit by out-scoring the Highlanders 24-0 in the second 40 had to be a great confidence and momentum booster for the Waratahs who will surely back themselves as a chance to make the final.

Downs

Highlanders

Basically, the opposite of the above. Up by 17 at halftime, the Highlanders should have finished the job against the Waratahs. Instead, their season came to an abrupt end.

Jaguares

The Jaguares missed a real chance in their match against the Lions. Of the teams who made the playoffs, this match up looked the best suited for the Argentinian side in their post-season debut. It started well for them, but after leaking three first-half tries, the Jaguares never found their way back into the match.