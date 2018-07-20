The Black Ferns Sevens have opened their account at the Sevens World Cup with a 57-0 nine-try thrashing of Mexico.

Under the new knock-out format there was never any doubt that the defending champions would be eliminated in their first appearance in San Francisco.

New Zealand captain Sarah Goss scored a hat-trick while Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman both scored doubles. Kelly Brazier and Stacey Waaka also crossed over as Tyler Nathan-Wong added six conversions.

Mexico failed to carry the ball over the halfway line as they struggled to contain the Commonwealth Games champions.

The Black Ferns Sevens will play Ireland in the quarter-finals after they upset England 19-14.

In other results Australia thrashed Papua New Guinea 34-5, Spain upset Fiji 19-12, France beat Japan 33-7, Russia were too strong for South Africa winning 24-14 and Canada impressed in a 43-19 win over Brazil.