The reason behind Melbourne Rebels teammates Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani coming to blows last weekend after losing to the Highlanders in Dunedin has been revealed.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the scuffle broke out after Timani made a derogatory comment about a female relative of Mafi.

Both players were reportedly drinking at the house of Mafi's brother when the insult occured.

Timani was then chased outside the house where he was allegedly assaulted by Mafi.

⁦@telegraph_sport⁩ backpage splashing with the horrific injuries suffered by ⁦@MelbourneRebels⁩ star Lopeti Timani after allegedly being attacked by ⁦@SuperRugby⁩ teammate Amanaki Mafi last weekend. https://t.co/OWM1KXzUNA pic.twitter.com/mY6PXipBi8 — Tim Morrissey (@timmorrissey) July 17, 2018

Mafi faced a Dunedin court on Monday morning after being charged by New Zealand police over the incident, and was released on bail.

Both players were fined $16,300 (AU$15,000) by the club and are unlikely to play for the Rebels again.

On Tuesday, Melbourne Rebels CEO Baden Stephenson said: "Notwithstanding that both Mafi and Timani were finishing at the Rebels this season and heading overseas to continue their playing careers, it is only appropriate, given the seriousness of the incident, to sanction both players with a significant fine.

"The actions of these two players is totally contrary to our Club's values and has tarnished the excellent work of so many in the club, both on and off the field this season."