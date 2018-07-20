The first weekend of finals footy for 2018 is upon us, so we've circled together a range of great punts to take a look at for the coming days.

Best bet:

Waratahs v Highlanders

Points Start: Highlanders -3.5 ($1.87)

Some Highlanders fans might be scarred from their 41-12 loss to the Waratahs in Sydney earlier in the season that ended the historic 40 match winning streak of New Zealand Super Rugby sides over their Australian counterparts.

But that game was almost certainly an anomaly given the red and yellow cards the Highlanders received.

Advertisement

A Highlanders win should be expected.

Prior to the aforementioned match this season, the Highlanders had won four straight against the 'Tahs and the southerners have won eight of their last 10 games played in Australia.

Next best:

Hurricanes v Chiefs

Tri-bet: Either 7 & Under or Draw ($2.50)

Rugby fans are treated to episode two of last week's clash in Hamilton which the Chiefs won 28-24. Seven of the last nine 'Canes v Chiefs showdowns have been decided by less than 10 points, with the average winning margin in those nine encounters being just seven points.

The Hurricanes have won 21 of their last 22 home games but all the value actually lies in the Tri-bet: The either 7 & Under or Draw option that was hit last week and could well be in the money again this week.

Best roughie:

Lions v Jaguares

Head to Head: Jaguares ($3.30)

Not much can be looked into the Jaguares' loss to the Sharks last week, seeing as seventh spot was all locked up for the Argentinians, and they'll be raring to go in Johannesburg this weekend.

To make things better for the Jaguares, they've spent the last two weeks in South Africa meaning their travel to Johannesburg will be much reduced in comparison to what it could have been if they were coming from elsewhere.

Best real wide:

Crusaders v Sharks

Winning Team & Margin (10pt): Crusaders 31+

The Crusaders just look that good at the moment. Their dismantling of the Blues last weekend showed that even without the majority of possession they can dominate a rugby game and that may prove true again this weekend.

The Sharks have shown the tendency this season to throw the ball around and while it was a game plan that snuck them into the playoffs, it may result in a bit of a thumping to end their season.

Multi

Hurricanes H2H/Highlanders -3.5/Jaguares +8.5/

Arguments for all of these legs have been made and this Multi would give you odds of $3.50 - a nice return for what looks like a sound punt.