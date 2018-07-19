An Oamaru man facing criminal charges after he allegedly punched a rugby referee at the end of a Citizens Shield semifinal on Saturday was given a five-year ban at a North Otago Rugby Football Union judicial hearing last night.

Rugby union chief executive Colin Jackson said in a written statement after the hearing, an allegation of misconduct against the 20-year-old man had been upheld.

The man was scheduled to appear in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday but his appearance was adjourned until August 29.