Welcome to the Stoked Podcast - a new edition to the Herald's list of outstanding audible content.

We're coming in with episode 19 of the series, but if this one tickles your fancy you can take a listen to the backlog here.

Well then, here's what's on the menu today:

We kick things off with a little debate — Is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air still popular? (2:35)

The Stoked Pod's favourite (and only) segment: Make New Zealand Great Again — one guess who this week's patriot is. (9:40)

We take a brief intermission from sport to bring to you a hell of a story from the Stoked Pod's Rotorua Bureau chief, Sam Olley. Sam brings us a report on a Rotorua bikie gang. Plot twist — they're children (get the full yarn here)! (18:35)

Obviously, we touch on the Super Rugby playoffs — R.I.P Blues. (31:00)

The Open Championship golf preview — we're fizzed, go the Kiwis! (35:24)

And then, of course, we wrap with important actual Rugrats news. (41:24)

Cheers ae, and as always — stay Stoked!