I am about to prove to you that, yes, the Crusaders will win this year's Super Rugby - it's a fait accompli, it's as good as done, it's already been decided.

We have a series of questions called "what has more chance of happening."

All we ask is that you answer these honestly and if you do, the conclusion is as obvious as the outcome of the playoffs themselves.

Question one, what has more chance of happening: There will not be another single silly incident involving a red card in rugby for the rest of this year in any game, in any competition, in any country or international between countries; not one single silly red card for the rest of 2018, OR, the Crusaders win this year's competition? The answer is the Crusaders.

What has more chance of happening: the Tour de France is completely drug free, every rider on every team is supplement free, and not taking anything at all to bolster their performance nor rorting the TDE rules by suddenly becoming chronically asthmatic… OR the Crusaders will win this year's competition? Crusaders.

What has more chance of happening: New Zealand Football name and shame all those responsible for employing Andy Martin in the first place and admit that he never really retired, that in fact he was given a payout to go away, OR, the Crusaders win this year's competition? Crusaders.

Finally, what has more chance of happening: Usain Bolt admits it's just a cheap publicity stunt that he might join the A-League, that it's just a grubby attempt by all involved to arouse interest in a failing product, OR, the Crusaders win this year's competition? Crusaders.

And finally, if you are still even slightly unsure, what has more chance of happening: the Blues win next year's Super Rugby, OR, the Crusaders wrap this one up at home in three weeks? Crusaders.

As entirely expected, Crusaders to win. I rest my case.