Ma'a Nonu might be eyeing a return to Super Rugby, but Chiefs coach Colin Cooper wouldn't be drawn in to discussing the former All Blacks midfielder just yet.

Nonu left French club Toulon after three seasons for family reasons in May and with the Hurricanes already ruling out signing their former star, the Chiefs loomed as a potential landing spot.

The Chiefs could be in the market for midfield talent in 2019, with Charlie Ngatai, Tim Nanai-Williams and Johnny Fa'auli leaving the club at the end of this season.

However, when about the possibility of signing Nonu on Thursday, Cooper brushed the query aside.

"We haven't talked about that," he said.

"I'm just saying we haven't been discussing it. I'm not saying no or yes."

Cooper previously coached Nonu during his tenure at the helm of the Hurricanes from 2003-10. The 103 test All Black was with the Hurricanes from 2003-11 before moving on to the Blues and Highlanders before returning to the Hurricanes for his final Super Rugby season in 2015, departing for France after winning the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

However, Cooper said the Chiefs' key focus this week was preparing for their quarter-final against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday night and they weren't preparing for next season just yet.

"Our whole focus is this quarter-final, and those sort of discussions don't come into it. That's the conservativeness in me, it's week by week, don't lose your focus, bring it all this Friday night."