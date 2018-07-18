The Hurricanes are sweating on the fitness of Brad Shields and Wes Goosen ahead of their Super Rugby quarter-final against the Chiefs on Friday night.

The pair were injured when the sides met in Hamilton last Friday, but were tentatively named in this weekend's side.

"We've had a philosophy all year of getting certainty at the start of the week," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said. "But Brad and Wes are both bracketed, and we're keen for them to play a part in the game."

Goosen (concussion) won't be confirmed in the Hurricanes 23 until game day, with his concussion protocols not finishing until about four hours before kick off on Friday, while Shields' status would remain up in the air until Friday at the latest.

With Goosen in doubt, Jordie Barrett been named at centre, Julian Savea starts on the wing and Nehe Milner-Skudder moves to fullback. Goosen has been tentatively named on the bench. Should Shields (ribs) be unavailable, Reed Prinsep will start in the No 6 jersey.

"We felt just to get clarity all week we'd bracket (Goosen) on to the bench so it doesn't upset training. In Brad's case, if he goes out, Reed Prinsep comes straight into his spot and nobody has to move positions."

While the Hurricanes wait to see if Shields and Goosen are fit, the Chiefs will be without locks Tyler Ardron and Luke Jacobson (concussion), while winger Toni Pulu was unavailable after picking up a rib injury last Friday.

Prop Nepo Laulala, who was expected to be available for the match, also missed out on a spot.

"To be fair, all the people we've talked about on the injury list haven't been far away," Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson said. "But one of the things we definitely know in the playoff games is we're better to select the guys that can train all week, can prepare really well, and can go down to Wellington well-oiled."

The Chiefs will welcome back All Blacks Sam Cane, Nathan Harris and Damian McKenzie however, with second five-eighth Charlie Ngatai also returning to the starting side.

Sean Wainui joins the side on the wing in place of Pulu, while loose forward Mitch Karpik and young back Alex Nankivell will get their opportunites off the bench.

"We have to have real confidence in them even in the big games. Karpik last week was phenomenal, and they've taken their opportunities when they've come."

Chiefs: Karl Tu'inukuafe, Nathan Harris, Angus Ta'avao, Brodie Retallick, Michael Allardice, Lachlan Boshier, Sam Cane, Liam Messam, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Charlie Ngatai. Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Solomon Alaimalo.

Reserves: Liam Polwart, Sam Prattley, Jeff Thwaites, Jesse Parete, Mitch Karpik, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Marty McKenzie, Alex Nankivell.

Hurricanes: Toby Smith, Ricky Riccitelli, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Michael Fatialofa, Sam Lousi, Brad Shields or Reed Prinsep, Gareth Evans, Blade Thomson, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Ben Lam, Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Nehe Milner-Skudder.

Reserves: James O'Reilly, Chris Eves, Ben May, Vaea Fifita, Reed Prinsep or Sam Henwood, Jamie Booth, Ihaia West, Wes Goosen or Jonah Lowe.