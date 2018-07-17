Melbourne Rebels duo Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani have each been handed $16309 fines by the club for fighting and are unlikely to return for the side next season.

Mafi and Timani fought after the side's season-ending loss against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night. Mafi faced a Dunedin court on Monday morning after being charged with injuring with intent to injure, and was released on bail.

The Japanese international loose forward, who had a stellar season for the Rebels, was allowed to return to Australia early this week on the condition he made no contact with Timani, with his case adjourned until August 3.

Both players' contracts with the club expire at the end of the 2018 season, but rugby.com.au suggested the Rebels were interested in re-signing Mafi. However, in a statement released by the club on Tuesday, chief executive Baden Stephenson hinted that may no longer be the case as they were "finishing with the Rebels."

Amanaki Mafi (right) appeared in a Dunedin court after fighting with teammate Lopeti Timani. Photo / Getty Images

"It is only appropriate, given the seriousness of the incident, to sanction both players with a significant fine," he said.

"Along with the Rebels board, head coach David Wessels and club management, we have strived this year to re-build a culture which values respect and excellence in everything we do.

"The actions of these two players is totally contrary to our Club's values and has tarnished the excellent work of so many in the club, both on and off the field this season.

"I only hope that both Amanaki and Lopeti genuinely reflect on and learn from this very troubling incident.