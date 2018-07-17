The 28-strong Black Ferns squad has been named to take on Australia's Wallaroos, in partnership with two All Blacks-Wallabies double-headers on August 18 in Sydney and August 25 in Auckland.

The announcement comes at a tumultuous time for the women's game. New Zealand won their fifth World Cup as a predominantly amateur side last August and, through the zeitgeist of public will, 30 professional contracts are now available.

Eight of the squad – forwards Joanah Ngan-Woo, Marcelle Parkes, Leilani Perese and Cristo Tofa, and backs Krysten Cottrell, Ruahei Demant, Alena Saili and Monica Tagoa'i – are potential debutants.

Six – Theresa Fitzpatrick, Jackie Patea-Fereti, Saili, Tagoa'i, Tofa and Stacey Waaka – come from outside the contracted group.

Advertisement

The team will continue to be led by 52-cap hooker Fiao'o Faamausili.

Coach Glenn Moore said the selectors tried to keep an open mind sifting 50 training camp players into a manageable squad.

"There's always someone who impresses. You can put them in with better company and they shine out.

"We anticipated we could have eight to 10 new caps and that's the way it turned out. It was a case of looking at combinations and the style of game we want to play.

"[These tests] will be special, particularly at Eden Park. Players hold it dear that they get the opportunity to play a test at home with the All Blacks in front of their families."

Five-eighth Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali and prop Toka Natua were not selected due to respective knee and hamstring injuries. Both were World Cup winners.

"The intention is they will start playing through the NPC [Farah Palmer Cup] and be available for the end-of-year tour," Moore said.

The news is a further endorsement of fan sentiment which demanded the women's fifteens programme be better funded so players could rely less on day jobs to supplement their careers.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew presented a prudent outlook when the team arrived home from the World Cup.

"A number of these athletes play sevens. They're effectively professional because there is a full-time programme of activity for them to play and train for.

"Fifteens don't have that level of competition. We're isolated in New Zealand with only Australia close by.

"The reality is that the fifteens programme doesn't sustain a full-time athlete at this stage, but the game is growing quickly."

However, a rejigging of the balance sheet has fast-tracked a women's memorandum of understanding into being.

The contracts include a guaranteed retainer to train, assembly fees when they come together for Black Ferns camps, and medical and technical services.

The 28-woman Black Ferns squad to play Australia

Forwards

Eloise Blackwell (32 caps), Auckland

Les Elder (nee Ketu) (9), Bay of Plenty

Fiao'o Faamausili (52), captain, Auckland

Aldora Itunu (15), Auckland

Linda Itunu (35), Auckland

Pip Love (2), Canterbury

Charmaine McMenamin (14), Auckland

Aleisha Nelson (26), Auckland

Joanah Ngan-Woo, Wellington

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (20), Counties-Manukau

Marcelle Parkes, Wellington

Jackie Patea-Fereti (12), Wellington

Leilani Perese, Counties-Manukau

Aroha Savage (28), Counties-Manukau

Charmaine Smith (16), Auckland

Cristo Tofa, North Harbour

Backs

Chelsea Alley (15), Waikato

Kendra Cocksedge (42), Canterbury

Krysten Cottrell, Hawke's Bay

Kiritapu Demant (2), Auckland

Ruahei Demant, Auckland

Theresa Fitzpatrick (7), Auckland

Alena Saili, Southland

Kristina Sue (10), Manawatu

Monica Tagoa'i, Wellington

Stacey Waaka (11), Waikato

Renee Wickliffe (30), Bay of Plenty

Selica Winiata (31), Manawatu