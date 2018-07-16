James Marshall is returning to the Hurricanes for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

The utility back played the last of his 44 matches for the 'Canes in the 2016 final before linking up with London Irish.

"I'm very excited to be heading back to the Hurricanes, a team that I've always loved and supported since I was a kid," Marshall said in a statement.



"I feel that it's the best environment for me to play to my potential being surrounded by the quality players and management that they have."

John Plumtree, who takes over from Chris Boyd as Hurricanes head coach next year, said Marshall will bring valuable experience to the club.



"James has a real ability to play a number of positions to a really high ability while he's a great thinker and a really good communicator on the field," Plumtree said.



"The coaching group think he will be a really good asset next season. He will have no trouble fitting back into the squad."

Prop Alex Fidow has also re-signed with the franchise for next year, while loose forward Reed Prinsep has signed on until the end of 2020.