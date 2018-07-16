Winning their final match of the Super Rugby season, the Sharks locked away the eighth seed. Their reward? A trip to Christchurch to meet the Crusaders in the quarter-finals.

The Crusaders haven't looked like losing a game since the Highlanders put them away on March 17. But when Saturday's do or die playoff match arrives, count the Sharks out at your folly.

As American novelist James A. Baldwin wrote: "The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has nothing to lose." In the Super Rugby playoffs, that's the Sharks; and there's something about facing New Zealand franchises that brings out the best in them.

The side travelled to New Zealand twice during the regular season and put on the best of their performances away from home against Kiwi opposition.

Advertisement

They put 63 points on the Blues at Eden Park, then fell agonisingly short against the Hurricanes in Napier – with an Ihaia West sideline conversion over five minutes after the hooter had sounded giving the Hurricanes a one-point win.

At home, the Sharks were dominant. Winning six of their seven home fixtures, they got the better of both the Chiefs and the Highlanders along the way. Of their seven wins this season, three came against Kiwi teams.

Unlike many other teams, the Sharks drawing a Kiwi franchise in the opening round probably wasn't the worst case scenario for them. In 24 matches against New Zealand sides since the beginning of 2013, the Sharks have a 12-12 record. The Sharks will also bring confidence in being the only South African team to have beaten the Crusaders at home since 2001, and one of only two non-New Zealand teams to win in Christchurch in the past five Super Rugby seasons.

Travelling to Christchurch for a knockout match is a daunting task for any side, especially given the form the Crusaders are currently in. The hosts will go in as the clear favourites – as well they should – and will probably come out with the win. However, sudden death matches have been known to throw up a few surprises every now and then, and the Sharks will be chomping at the bit when they get onto the paddock at AMI Stadium.

The visitors have shown they're willing and able to match up in a kicking duel or running the football. They lead the competition in offloads with 204, and have made the most kicks (328). They have also missed the least tackles in the competition, and given away the second least penalties.

If they can address their ball security, having committed the most turnovers in the competition, and string some phases together, this will be a much tighter match than many are anticipating.