Sam Cane is the latest All Blacks to get his knee dirty, proposing to his girlfriend Harriet Allen.

The 26-year-old announced his engagement on Instagram, saying: "I was supposed to be out with concussion but it was my knee that ended up giving way to this beauty!

Thankfully she said YES!!"

The loose forward took Allen to the scenic Bridal Veil Falls near Raglan to ask Allen to marry him, making her first trip to the location a memorable one.

Allen posted on Instagram saying: "Who would have thought I was going to be a bride-to-be at my first visit to Bridal Veil Falls. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Cane, who is fighting to be fit for the Chiefs Super Rugby quarter-final on Friday night, is the latest All Black to pop the question, following the recent engagements of Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara.