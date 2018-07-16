A review of the practical use of television match official (TMO) officials will be undertaken, with the area a "major concern" for SANZAAR.

The past four weeks of international and domestic rugby have highlighted some challenges within the match officiating processes, in particular the events over the past two weeks of Super Rugby, and SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said better consistency was needed.

"The performances of the guys in the middle and those on the sidelines, and behind the TV monitor, are regularly reviewed and appraised to ensure the best referees and officials are officiating in Super Rugby matches," Marinos said.

"A major concern for us at present is the practical implementation of the TMO protocols. The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area."



"SANZAAR believes the appointed referee needs to remain the key decision maker on the field and that TMO interventions only provide context to the match officials' decision making.

Advertisement

"We need better consistency in the application of the protocols and most would agree that perhaps this is not the case. The aim of the review will be to drive some operational changes to the protocols to ensure this consistency so that better outcomes are delivered."

At the conclusion of each season, SANZAAR, which operates Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, conducts a review of its competitions and looks to continually enhance and improve the product for its stakeholders.

While SANZAAR are unable to adjust any any protocols that have a direct affect on the laws of the game, Marinos said they were willing to lead the conversation in what potential changes could be made to the TMO protocols, and would be taking their recommendations to the game's governing body, World Rugby.