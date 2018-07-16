A retired South African rugby player is suing the Bulls to the tune of R45m ($NZ5m) for not removing him from the field of a Super Rugby match three years ago after he was injured.

Former prop Morné Mellett was injured in a game against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

In court filings revealed at the weekend, Mellett alleges that the management of the Bulls and its team doctor, Herman Rossouw, were negligent in letting him play on despite knowing that it would have negative consequences for his health.

Mellett, 28, said he has had to give up his dream of an international rugby career and now lived with a Damocles sword over his head because of a blood clot that could enter his brain any instant.

The Bulls have said they will fight the case.

The South African Sunday newspaper, Rapport, reports that during the match in July 2015 Mellett suffered an injury when he was hit hard on the right side of his neck.

"The impact probably caused a tear in his vertebral artery, that led to blood on his brain," the court document alleges. Mellett was immediately checked on the field by Rossouw, who decided he could continue playing.

"During his continued play and probably as a consequence of that, the artery tore further and constricted," said the court document. This led to a thrombosis which limited blood flow to the brain. "Immediately after the match, Mellett was off balance, struggled to speak and lost feeling in his fingers. Because of the obstruction of blood to the right side of his brain, Mellett suffered a stroke two hours later. He has subsequently suffered two more strokes.

Mellett's lawyer, Jan Lamprecht, said he believed many rugby players in the same situation has his client were not financially compensated for the impact on their lives.