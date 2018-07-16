When it comes to who will be available for selection for the Chiefs' quarter-final against the Hurricanes on Friday night, coach Colin Cooper is giving nothing away.

The side were without six key players last week when they beat the Hurricanes in Hamilton, and have a similar number in doubt again heading into their do or die rematch to Wellington.

Prop Nepo Laulala (arm) and backs Damian McKenzie (rest) and Charlie Ngatai (illness) will likely be available for selection - with Laulala a chance to make just his third appearance of the season provided he's cleared by a specialist.

However, a cloud remains over the status of forwards Nathan Harris (leg), Sam Cane (head), Tyler Ardron (head) and Jeff Thwaites (hand), and backs Toni Pulu (ribs) and Sean Wainui (shoulder) ahead of the side's preparation for Friday night's match.

"There's a number of guys coming through and going through protocols," Cooper said. "We probably won't be able to confirm the team, to the group anyway, until Wednesday."

"I can't say now: yes (they will be available)."

Midfield back Johnny Fa'auli will be unavailable for selection after receiving a season ending six-week suspension for a shoulder charge during last week's match, which Cooper labelled a "bash, bash type of game."

It would be a surprise to see either side run with that tactic again this Friday, as both teams went out to lay the ground work for whatever they might try in the sudden death playoff.

Cooper noted Hurricanes No 10 Beauden Barrett struggled to get himself involved when the two sides met last week. It was a theme across the backline for the Hurricanes, with Ngani Laumape getting just six carries and Nehe Milner-Skudder making just one less pass than his total running metres in an 80-minute performance.

"Both teams can play a more skilled game, and I'm expecting a more skilled game - particularly from the Hurricanes," Cooper said.

"It'll be another level up from what it was on Friday, so we need to be ready for that - our mind set needs to be ready. It's like a war, and (we need) to get ready for it."