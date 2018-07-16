The TAB's Mark Stafford sits down with some of New Zealand's most prolific and successful sports personalities to find out what makes them tick. This week the man behind the mic is none other than 2011 Rugby World Cup winner, Stephen Donald.

When the story of Stephen is told, it tends to revolve around Hong Kong, white-baiting and THAT kick in the World Cup. In this episode, he tells Mark about what happened before that point and what it was like growing up dreaming of playing just one game for Counties.