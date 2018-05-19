The hourglass on New Zealand's Super Rugby winning streak is running out - with the Waratahs at good odds of ending it against the Highlanders tonight.

Kiwi sides have not lost to Australian opposition for 40 straight matches - following the Hurricanes' hard-fought win over the Reds last night.

That could very well end tonight. At least as far as the statistics are concerned.

By far and away the best Australian side in Super Rugby, the Waratahs have recorded five wins, one draw and four losses this year.

Advertisement

In the past two weeks they've lost by a combined total of five points, going down to the Blues 21-24 in Sydney and Crusaders 31-29 in Christchurch.

This week's game will kick off at 9:45pm at Allianz Stadium - a stronghold for the Waratahs this year - they've won three of four games there in 2018.

To add to that, the Highlanders have only won two games from five attempts on the road.

The Highlanders are renowned for kicking for territory and relying on their staunch defence before launching electric counter-attacks.

Israel Folau contests for the ball. Photo / Getty Images

They make around 150 tackles per game on the backs of Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt and Tom Franklin who all average more than 13 tackles a game.

And, despite having All Blacks regulars Ben Smith and Waisake Naholo at the back, opposition teams have been able to find their way through the Highlanders.

In the past three games, they've let in 14 tries or around 4.6 per game - 1.4 more tries per game than their 2018 season average.

On the opposite end, the Waratahs have recorded four or more tries in five of their last six games against New Zealand opposition, but have lost all six.

Their best shot at ending the 40-game winning streak tonight is through their powerhouse backfield, led by fullback Israel Folau.

Folau has been a standout for the Waratahs against Kiwi sides, scoring five tries in his last five games at home against Kiwi opposition.

Matt Todd looks dejected after conceding a try. Photo / Getty Images

A danger with the ball in the air, on the attack, defence or from the kick-off, the Waratahs have primed Folau as their main strike weapon over the past couple of seasons.

At six-foot-four and weighing 103 kilograms, Folau has beaten 21 defenders, had 14 clean breaks, 18 offloads, and made 500 running metres from 76 runs.

With the aerial prowess of a hummingbird, Folau has continued to showcase his ability under the high ball and with it in hand throughout the season.

Cameron Clark and Taqele Naiyaravoro join Folau at the back, who all combined for 209 running metres - notching up a try and two line breaks each last week.

They're reasonably evenly matched up front, with the Waratahs winning 87 per cent of scrums and 89.2 per cent of lineouts.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders win 90 per cent of scrums and 84.6 per cent of lineouts, on average.

Andries Coetzee breaks the tackle of Luke Whitelock. Photo / Getty Images

Both sides score nearly 30 points per game, with the Waratahs recording 29.8 points for and 26.2 against while the Highlanders average 29 points for and 24.8 against.

The Waratahs have the home side advantage which might prove the difference in this Round 13 clash, not that that's made a difference in two years.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here