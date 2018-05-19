If there is a weakness in the upcoming All Blacks squad to meet France next month, it may be in one of their strengths.

Too Zen? Well, any quest to identify the best international locks in the game has to include Sam Whitelock and the incomparable Brodie Retallick. They will, fitness permitting, be the starting second row against the French.

But what happens if one or both are ruled out in the future? Where have all the international quality New Zealand locks gone?

Scott Barrett will back up the big two and, with Patrick Tuipolotu's injury ruling him out of the June series, the All Blacks selectors could stay with three locks and plump for an extra loose forward to have a look at their stocks there with Kieran Read still unavailable.

Advertisement

But that might mask another real concern – depth at lock. Tuipolotu, though he has shown glimpses of good form, has not looked a hard and fast All Black so far this season. Beyond him, there is only Luke Romano, the 32-year-old workhorse who would never let the All Blacks down but whose best days may be found in years other than 2018.

Dominic Bird's impressive physical assets have so far not carried him far into the All Black frame; he has not quite convinced in the two tests and one game he has played for the national team and is injured now anyway.

Scott Barrett runs over to score a try against the Springboks. Photo / Getty Images

There the options end except, maybe, for one more name. The selectors could do a lot worse than the Hurricanes' Sam Lousi – not only because of the lack of depth but also because, of all the available young locks around (he's 26), he seems to be the only one with the physique (1.98m, 120kg), athletic ability and potential explosiveness to fit the panel's plans.

He had a strong match for the Hurricanes against the Reds on Friday; Steve Hansen and co have shown a rare ability with the delicate art of selection – first identifying talent, then drawing it into the All Black machine and polishing it. Lousi, the former Warrior, is still learning the game but looks as though he could be rather good at it with a bit of extra direction.

The selection of a fourth lock may well depend on the loose forward situation. Most are betting Vaea Fifita will cover lock, allowing the selectors to choose up to seven loose forwards.

However, Fifita went off against the Reds with a shoulder injury, potentially upsetting calculations. The first six loosies will probably be Liam Squire (maybe not selected for the first test but thereafter), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Fifita, Akira Ioane and Luke Whitelock.

Hurricanes all-rounder Gareth Evans is a distinct possibility as he covers all three loose forward positions. The Crusaders' Jordan Taufua has a ton of support and, if cover for openside is needed, in the mix is the Highlanders' tackling machine Dillon Hunt and the Crusaders' Matt Todd.

The Highlanders' hot-and-cold young blindside, Shannon Frizell is only 22 but might benefit from being pitched into the All Black environment. If Squire is to cover for/take over from Read at No. 8, and Fifita is injured, another blindside flanker like Frizell will be required.

Vaea Fifita is tackled by Benjamin Macome. Photo / Getty Images

Jerome Kaino could fill in against France but that doesn't make sense long-term. Better to adjust now, ahead of the World Cup, in case Read has another injury/concussion setback.

So most eyes will be on that loose forward selection, particularly if Squire is judged too risky while recovering from his busted thumb.

Elsewhere there seems little opportunity for surprise selections. If the selectors decide on three hookers, the Hurricanes' Ricky Riccitelli could force his way in ahead of Liam Coltman though it seems likely yet another 'Cane, Ben Lam, will have to wait until the end of year tour.

The All Blacks simply can't fit him in right now. He's a specialist left winger, a spot filled by Rieko Ioane at present.

Then there's Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder even before you get to the fullbacks who can make a good fist of wing (Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg) plus up-and-comers like the Chiefs' Solomon Alaimalo, who can play fullback as well. Damian McKenzie seems a certainty to be on the bench against France, covering first-five, fullback and wing – which Lam cannot do.

If there is to be another surprise it could come at halfback. Most are figuring Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi for the third spot behind Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara. However, that always seemed aimed at Perenara's spot if he didn't recover from injury.

Luke Whitelock makes a break into open space. Photo / Getty Images

Now he has; the third halfback should be someone who can give the backline what Smith does – a lightning pass, donating precious moments to his outsides in the face of rush defences. The only halfback with that quality is the Chiefs' Brad Weber, though he might be counted injury-prone and selectors might prefer a more robust halfback (as Tawera Kerr-Barlow was and as Tahuriorangi is).

The smart money will be on there being few, if any, surprises in this All Black squad. But Lousi, in particular, wouldn't be the lousiest choice to beef up the lock stocks.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here