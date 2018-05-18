Tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Highlanders and the Waratahs will feature a battle between two of the best fullbacks in world rugby.



Ben Smith and Israel Folau will go head-to-head at Allianz Stadium in an aerial battle for the ages, and will likely reprise the rivalry when the All Blacks face the Wallabies later this year.

Folau has been getting into the news lately for all the wrong reasons, but last week against the Crusaders he reminded us of what he can do on the field, showcasing his speed, power and athleticism.

And then there's Smith, a picture of consistency, the man who you would trust to catch your baby.

But who deserves the crown as the best fullback on the planet?

Advertisement

To discuss, we've gathered Herald rugby writers Patrick McKendry, Gregor Paul and Christopher Reive.

PATRICK MCKENDRY This is a case of two proper athletes coming up against each other, but it's not really a fair contest. Highlander and All Black Ben Smith must be considered the best fullback in the world even against his Wallabies and Waratahs counterpart Israel Folau because of his consistency and ability to play in a system.

Folau is taller and probably more powerful. He can also probably leap higher. But, frankly speaking, he runs hot and cold and simply doesn't get the ball in his hands enough. Smith is relentlessly consistent and usually the best player in any team he plays in. He is dangerous from anywhere on the field and doesn't wait for the ball to come to him - he chases it like a dog after a stick. He's also very good under the high ball.

This team business is important too because Smith is a co-captain for the Highlanders and a vice-captain for the All Blacks. He can be relied upon to do whatever it takes for his teams to win. Folau, and his wacky ideas about homosexuals? Not so much.

Pick: Ben Smith

Ben Smith. Photo / Getty Images.

GREGOR PAUL

Israel Folau is essentially brilliant at two things - leaping for high balls on both attack and defence and using his pace to go outside defenders. These are great skills and make him one of the world's best players.

But Smith can match him in the air. And Smith offers more variation in the way he attacks. Folau never pops up at first receiver: Smith does. Smith is a better decision-maker both in the back field and when he comes up to play at first-five and Smith is the better kicker.

And as a final tick for Smith, he's got a better handle on how to find space and exploit it. If the ball doesn't come Folau's way he can be quiet. If it doesn't come Smith's way he'll go looking for it.

Pick: Ben Smith

CHRISTOPHER REIVE There was a part of me that wanted to shake things up and say I'd pick Israel Folau. But I think most rugby fans would agree with me when I say Ben Smith is simply a better option - maybe with the exception of those who prefer the Highlanders stalwart on the wing.

There's no denying Folau has that x-factor to his game, but I'm all about reliability at the back. Smith has shown time and again he's comfortable under the high ball, has a solid kicking game, can make the critical tackles and is happy to take the ball into contact.

While Folau offers more in second-phase play opportunity with his high offloading rate, Smith is more solid defensively. The Wallabies fullback is missing one in every three tackles he attempts this year in Super Rugby.

Possibly the most important aspect of this hypothetical situation is knowing what you're getting.

With Smith, you know exactly what you're going to get week after week - a no-nonsense, professional approach to the game, only taking the opportunities that present themselves. Folau isn't totally an enigma, but is more likely to look to create low-percentage plays than his Kiwi counterpart.

Folau might be that flashy, big-name player whose presence alone will interest a crowd, but the quiet Southern man gets the nod for me.

Pick: Ben Smith