The All Blacks jigsaw is crammed with backs but missing some forwards pieces.

Short-term the task is to drive a group through next month's test series against France while the longer vision is to fashion a squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Injuries have trimmed the forward choices and while Wyatt Crockett and Jerome Kaino would offer strong cover, picking Crockett who has retired from test rugby and Kaino who is heading to France, won't help the side's development.

Medical reports will impact on the selection of Liam Squire and Nepo Laulala and there may be some weekend attrition before coach Steve Hansen unveils a likely squad of 18 forwards and 15 backs. That mix is fluid and others may be picked as cover or to train with the squad before the Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin tests.

Advertisement

Some good players will miss the cut because of the quality of their rivals and Israel Dagg, Julian Savea, David Havili, Ben Lam and Solomon Alaimalo are at risk in the group vying for the fullback-wing choices.

The choice of loose-forwards is awkward too but more for the combinations, style and upside that coach Steve Hansen, Ian Foster and Grant Fox see from that group.

Vaea Fifita has played blindside in his five tests and also covers lock, a role he has filled for the Hurricanes this season and could repeat for the All Blacks with the injuries to Luke Romano and Patrick Tuipulotu.

That versatility would allow the selectors to pick six other loose forwards and assess whether their experience, work at training or in games against France was an investment to pursue through the Rugby Championship and beyond.

If Luke Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Squire, and Sam Cane are picked then Gareth Evans, Ardie Savea and Matt Todd may be scrapping for two vacancies. All three made their starts as openside flankers but changes to the game and team patterns have broadened their range of skills and allowed them to play across the back-row.

Evans' progress this year in a switch of position and franchise with the Hurricanes has been a consistent trigger for their success. His work from No8 has been a key plank for the Hurricanes where his instincts and reading of games stands out. He is a strong lineout target, sound at the breakdown and mauls and has shown plenty of speed and stamina.

Todd brings another leadership component with his play and has moved around the back row when injury or suspensions have hit the Crusaders. He is more of a specialist open side who can back up Cane while Savea has more of a free-range element to his play and selection.

At his best, Savea is a dynamic package of energy who makes things happen. Those qualities and his ability to play across all three loose-forward roles are his calling cards but his light dimmed a bit on the last tour of Europe when the selectors felt his impact had eased. They wanted to see him get more physical in the tackle and sharper at the breakdown and felt some midweek matches would help.

The selectors have had a lengthy look at Savea in the Super Rugby series to gauge whether his play has altered their opinion and where he sits in the complicated selection juggle.