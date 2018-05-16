It's back to the crystal ball to work out how the Super Rugby playoffs would play out if the season ended today (reminder - it doesn't end today):

Playoffs schedule

Crusaders (Seed 1) vs Jaguares (Seed 8)

Lions (Seed 2) vs Rebels (Seed 7)

Waratahs (seed 3) vs Chiefs (Seed 6)

Hurricanes (Seed 4) vs Highlanders (Seed 5)

Coming up

- The Crusaders hold a one point lead over the Hurricanes at the top of the New Zealand Conference and are all but guranteed a place in the playoffs. The Crusaders only have derby games left on their schedule with next Friday's clash against the Hurricanes looming as a potential conference decider.

- The Lions sit seven points clear in the South African conference but it's the battle for a playoff spot between the remaining four teams where it's hotting up. The Jaguares, Bulls and Sharks all sit on 24 points which at the moment is good enough for eighth spot and a trip to Christchurch. The Lions are now back in South Africa after one win from four in Australasia.

- The Australian Conference is a two-horse race yet it doesn't include the Brumbies (yes, an equine joke) as the Waratahs lead the Rebels by one point. The Rebels have the bye this week so the Waratahs could extend the lead with a win or some bonus points against the Highlanders. Next up for the Rebels in the Sunwolves.