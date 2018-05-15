Diehard fans sporting tattoos of their English rugby club's crest will be paid to re-ink after the club rebranded.

Gloucester Rugby will pay for new tattoos to avoid any ill-feeling.

As a new cherry-and-white shield was unveiled yesterday, the club revealed to the Daily Mail it would reimburse fans who want to add the new logo to their tattoo collection.

The "gesture of goodwill" could end up proving an expensive one, however, with tattoo parlours in Gloucester suggesting each tattoo could cost up to £180 ($350).

The old Gloucester logo on the left with the new logo on the right.

But Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: "We understand change is not for everybody and if they have taken the time, energy and commitment to put our crest on their bodies, then the least we can do is show the human side and our support."

The club have not yet confirmed fine details of the deal, but anyone with the old logo is eligible to take up the offer before the start of the season. Vaughan added: "We will reimburse them the cost of a tattoo if they wanted to get the new Gloucester Rugby logo tattooed on their person.

"That would have to be done at a tattoo parlour in Gloucester and we would give them up until the start of the new season to get in touch with us."

The old logo, which had been in place since 2007, had been deemed "not fit for purpose" by the board. It has been replaced with one consisting of a shield shape, with the cherry-and-white hoops, a lion and 1873 — the year the club was founded.

Black Letter Tattoo Studio in Gloucester said it would typically charge between £120 ($236) and £180 ($350) for a sports logo and nearby tattoo parlour Alzone charged £120 for the old logo.

Gloucester, who signed Danny Cipriani earlier this week, revealed a number of other changes to the club branding yesterday, including new team kit.