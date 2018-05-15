Elliot Dixon will return to the Highlanders for the 2019 Super Rugby season after a short stint in Japan.

Japanese club the Ricoh Black Rams announced the signing of Dixon last week, with the loose forward set to join the club after the current Highlanders season.

With the Japanese season running from August to January, Dixon will be able to return for the start of the Highlanders' 2019 campaign.

"It's great to get the opportunity to play a season in Japan at the end of this year. It will be a new challenge for me," Dixon said. "I have been with the Highlanders a while now and I'm looking forward to another couple of years with them. We enjoy our lifestyle down here and the team environment is great."

Both Dixon and midfielder Teihorangi Walden re-signed with the Dunedin-based club until the end of the 2020 season.

Teihorangi Walden has signed on with the Highlanders through 2020. Photo / Photosport

Walden has made the most of his opportunities with the club in 2018, starting in all but one match and forming one of the more impressive midfield combinations in the competition with Rob Thompson.

The Taranaki-born 24 year old was relishing the chance to play valuable minutes at the top level.

"I'm loving my time down South with the Highlanders, I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to re-sign with this very proud club. I have been fortunate to play with and learn from some of the best in the game. I'm excited to be able to continue to grow as a player and contribute wherever I can to the Highlanders in the future" Walden said.