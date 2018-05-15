Rieko Ioane, World Rugby's breakout star last year and one of the Blues' most consistent players this season, has played every minute of every match for his struggling Super Rugby team this campaign.

Over 11 games – including five New Zealand derbies – that amounts to 14.6 hours of rugby at close to the highest level, a testament to his fitness (which he puts down to his age of 21), toughness and pure talent.

He doesn't want a rest either, which is helpful given the Blues face the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday. The All Blacks rest policy, or convention as it probably should be called, is for their top All Blacks to take two matches off before the three-test series against France starting at Eden Park on June 9, but it's difficult to see how Ioane will manage that.

Highlanders skipper and fullback Ben Smith, another key All Black outside back, is unlikely to play in the next two Highlanders' matches against the Waratahs and Reds in Australia, but Ioane will probably truck on – although he will be helped by the bye after the Crusaders match.

He is one of the few All Blacks – their squad for the France series will be named on Sunday - to have such a high workload this season.

He hasn't had the luxury of standing on the wing for the entire time, either. The injuries to the Blues midfield, and Sonny Bill Williams in particular, means Ioane has played at both centre and second five – both positions which attract high traffic and high-impact defence.

Coach Tana Umaga could elect to give Ioane a rest the following weekend and leave him out of the match against the Rebels at Eden Park, but that is a week before the first French test and it would mean Ioane had had no game-time for a fortnight.

He also believes, as does Umaga, that his time in the Blues midfield will help his broader development.

"It's good for me – I'm still young so the legs and body are still good and intact," Ioane said. "I like to operate with lots of game time and with minutes under my belt. It's been tough with injuries – that's probably the biggest reason why I've done that.

"Probably the biggest challenge was learning No 12 – I haven't played there since sixth-form at school – but everything else was quite easy in terms of adapting, especially with the quality of players we have here.

"It has been an awesome learning experience for me."

Next month will mark one year since Ioane burst on to the world stage with two tries against the British & Irish Lions at Eden Park. He has scored 11 tries in only 13 tests but such is his star quality it feels like he has been around for a much longer.

"Playing that series was definitely a highlight – not only for myself but for my family," Ioane said of the Lions tour."

A fortnight before the first test he scored the opening try in the historic win by the Blues.

"It's a start for me and I'm wanting to improve and get back in that side but for now my sole focus is to play good footy for my club."

Ioane's numbers:

Games played: 11; average minutes: 80; tries: 5; tackle success: 78 per cent (64 of 82); clean breaks: 19 (3rd equal best in comp); defenders beaten: 35; offloads: 22 (2nd best in comp); try assists: 3.

