A Pacific Islands rugby team would take time to become a force in Super Rugby according to a former player who could play a key role in the new venture.

Hale T-Pole, who had 33 tests for Tonga and played in Pacific Islands combinations, told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking "it could be perfect".

It has just been revealed that the New Zealand Government put $80,000 into studying the feasibility of a Pacific islands team, with Newshub reporting it was seen as a potential counter to China's growing influence in the region.

T-Pole, a former Southland forward, heads the Pacific Players Association and said bringing Fiji, Tonga and Samoa together would take very careful planning. He sounded both excited and cautious about the project.

"It's very exciting, but (whether it works) is a tricky question," he said.

"It would probably take time for everyone to get fully engaged and understand the whole process. If it does happen we are all for it.

"I've been involved in the last two Pacific Islanders tours and they were good experiences and worked out really well. So long as we've got a good structure, office, management and coaches, I don't see why it shouldn't happen."

T-Pole said he saw the team including established professionals form around the world and rising talent form within the Pacific Island countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade funded the study, a spokesperson telling Newshub: "Sport is an integral part of the cultures of many Pacific Islands countries, and the New Zealand aid programme recognises it can be an effective vehicle for development in the region."

The team would be an independent franchise based in Suva, but also playing in Samoa, Tonga, Auckland and Sydney. The inference is that it would enter the competition in 2021, when a new broadcasting contract kicks in.

T-Pole said: "We are just there to support...there are other options for SANZAAR let's not forget."

The Pacific Islanders rugby concept was abandoned nearly a decade ago. They had started impressively in 2004 tests against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and later toured Europe.