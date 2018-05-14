Former Wallabies hooker Jeremy Paul knows who he'd hire to be the next Australian national team's coach – and it isn't Eddie Jones.



Speaking to Radio Sport, Paul suggested Australian Rugby look across the ditch for Michael Cheika's successor – naming current Crusaders leader Scott Robertson as his top choice.

"If I was Australian Rugby, I'd be chasing that guy," Paul said. "I'd be hounding that guy. I know we want to be able to produce our own coaches but I believe Scott Robertson is the best coach in Super Rugby...he's an incredible coach."

Chieka was set to step away from the role if the Wallabies don't win the 2019 World Cup. Jones, currently coaching England, was reported to be a candidate to replace him, however Paul would rather see Robertson at the helm.

In his first year at the helm of the Christchurch-based Super Rugby club, Robertson lead the side to the title. Now, over the halfway mark in his second season, the Crusaders sit at the top of the New Zealand conference.

Jeremy Paul played more than 70 matches for the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

That winning feeling was on Paul said Australia needed to get back. The Wallabies have struggled against the All Blacks for a number of years now, winning just two of their past 15 encounters against the New Zealand national side.

"Winning is a great start," Paul said. "Australians just hate seeing our teams lose.

"It's not just picking the right coach...there's massive issues – there's not just one thing we can put our finger on because there's a multitude of things that have gone wrong over a long, sustained period of time."

The 72-match Wallaby praised the appointment of Raelene Castle as chief executive of Rugby Australia and hoped her influence would be able to spark a change for the better in the organisation.

"We need a strong administration – we need to have direction from the top...and internally within our administration, we need to put the right people in developing our coaches."

