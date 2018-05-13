And the hits keep coming for Australian Rugby. The New Zealand women's sevens side have put in a perfect performance to destroy Australia 46-0 in the Langford Sevens final in Canada today.

The score easily eclipsed Australia's biggest ever defeat of 28-5 as New Zealand ran in eight tries in a frenetic display of sevens rugby where they dominated all aspects of the game.

The only thing New Zealand could improve on is goal kicking for the final event in France next month with just three successful attempts. Portia Woodman, Niall Williams and Kelly Brazier all score doubles while Ruby Tui and captain Sarah Goss also crossed over.

Australia barely had the ball and when they did the New Zealand players regularly swooped in and caused breakdown penalties, led by Williams, or mistakes.

New Zealand held a 22-0 lead at the break and didn't let up with another four tries in the second half.

The victory is the Black Ferns second straight series event win and leaves the Black Ferns Sevens four points back from Australia in the world series standings heading into the Paris event.

