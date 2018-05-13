The best and worst from Super Rugby's week 13 action.

BACK OF THE WEEK

Hayden Parker - Sunwolves

Former Highlanders first-five Parker became the fourth highest individual points scorer in a Super Rugby match when he collected 36 for the Sunwolves in their 63-28 win over the Reds. He literally couldn't miss, no matter where he was kicking from, slotting 12 from 12 at goal. He also scored a try.

FORWARD OF THE WEEK

Sam Whitelock - Crusaders

The Crusaders were down 0-29 in as many minutes against the Waratahs. It was a good thing, then, that Whitelock was leading them. As calm and as competent as any captain in Super Rugby, Whitelock must be a shoo-in for All Blacks captain this year in Kieran Read's absence.

COACH KILLER

Waratahs

Daryl Gibson, facing a 38-match losing streak by Aussie teams against Kiwi opposition, must have thought he had helped break that horror run in his former home town, only to watch in rising despair as his Waratahs team let slip a 29-0 lead. It was the biggest collapse in Super Rugby history. The streak is now 39-0.

UPS

Sunwolves

The Sunwolves' 63-28 victory over the Reds was a brilliant, rousing, effort in full Tokyo

sunshine and in front of an extremely receptive crowd. At one point the crowd appeared to be laughing at the Reds'mistakes. It was their first win of the season and first over an Australian team.

Orbyn Leger (Blues)

The 21-year-old Leger is looking increasingly at home in the Blues' midfield - even against the might of the Hurricanes – and he achieved another milestone at Eden Park when he scored his first try at this level. It was a beauty and followed a brilliant Sonny Bill Williams' offload.

DOWNS

Stormers

Credit to the Chiefs for getting up 15-9 over the Stormers in Cape Town, but this was a poor performance from the home side, who failed to score a try and had gone into this match following a good win at home over the Bulls. The under-strength Chiefs had travelled from Hamilton and a defeat to the Jaguares.

Reds forwards

The sight of the Reds' scrum going full speed in reverse against the Sunwolves must have brought tears to former All Black Brad Thorn's eyes. Thorn, in his first season as coach of the Queenslanders, must have expected some tough times but this was ridiculous.