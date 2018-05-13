Eddie Jones is preparing to crank up the heat - by investing in humidifiers to simulate the Japanese atmosphere at England's training base.

Temperatures will reach 30C with 75% humidity at next year's World Cup and England want to accustom their players to the conditions.

Jones is planning to install the humidifier machines alongside the 3G pitches at Pennyhill Park before the summer tour of South Africa.

"We are going to set up our indoor training centre like Tokyo," said Jones, who will stage the first heat familiarisation sessions later this month.

"Some players will struggle and for some players, it will have a detrimental effect on how they are able to play rugby," Jones said.

"Nathan Hughes sits down and he sweats, He literally has to change his T-shirt, but there are ways of helping. Maybe give him six extra T-shirts.

"In Tokyo at that time of the year that sort of temperature is regular - and that will make a hell of a difference to the games.

"It becomes a different game. It becomes like playing a game in a thunderstorm because the ball becomes that slippery - everything becomes slippery - and you've also mentally got to get over it."

