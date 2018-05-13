It's difficult to say whether the Crusaders' vulnerabilities exposed by the Waratahs in the first half of their crazy match in Christchurch last night is good news for the Blues next weekend or if it is the wake-up call Scott Robertson's men needed at this time of year.

Given the Blues' form this season, and especially against New Zealand opposition, it's probably the latter. Tana Umaga's men were competitive for the first 60 minutes of their 36-15 defeat to the Hurricanes at Eden Park but the finish was a familiar one, just as it was at AMI Stadium when the Crusaders scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Waratahs.

The Blues have yet to win at home or beat a New Zealand team all season and their next challenge is a considerable one.

The Crusaders' victory leapfrogged them back over the Hurricanes to the top of the Super Rugby table and extended the New Zealand streak of wins over Australian teams to 39.

In as bizarre an opening to a match as you'll ever see, the Waratahs scored four tries in 28 minutes against the defending champions and the Sydneysiders, boosted by fullback Israel Folau, couldn't do anything wrong.

The response was impressive and built around the Crusaders' pack, as most of their wins are. Few teams in this competition could have handled the power and coordination of their lineout drive or scrum – and after the Blues conceded an early try to a Hurricanes' driving maul, this is surely an area the Crusaders will attack at Eden Park next Saturday.

Loose forward Matt Todd said afterwards: "We've got five New Zealand games left. We have to make sure we learn a bit from tonight – we can't afford to start like that next week."

The Crusaders will undoubtedly tighten up and kick less against the Blues after they repeatedly found Folau under the high ball – a wrong tactic on every level. The Blues will also have to be prepared to make a lot of tackles around the fringes.

The Blues' defence showed improvements against the Hurricanes, but their near constant mistakes and ill-discipline remain. Coach Umaga was at a loss afterwards to explain why his side keeping transgressing in these areas and it seems the penny is unlikely to drop for his players before the season is out.

For Crusaders coach Robertson, the experience of watching his team fall into a deep hole wasn't as stressful as many would assume.

"I was bizarrely calm," he said. "We all were. There were massive swings – there was a little knock-on off a couple of line breaks – if we had taken them we might have scored, but they scored. We gave a couple of high balls to Israel Folau which he's made a couple of million off – he's pretty good in the air.

"But we actually didn't play that poorly… for us it was an opportunity to hold the ball and execute.

"We made them make a lot of tackles and they were starting to get injuries. Our scrum was dominant… and the momentum went our way.

"They were desperate – they were great in contact early," Robertson said of the Waratahs. "They came to play. Gibbo [Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson] will be gutted – it was a great opportunity for a homecoming. I'll pass that on to him – it was the best they've played and they played for him."

The Crusaders also had the luxury of resting prop Owen Franks and key backs Ryan Crotty and David Havili, all of whom are likely to start at Eden Park. They also have a lock and skipper in Sam Whitelock who was calmness personified – especially when helping to navigate his team to their three late tries in the first half which started the comeback.

They are unlikely to include loosehead prop Joe Moody, however, after the All Black was cited in his comeback game for an off-the-ball elbow on Kurtley Beale. He could face another stint on the sidelines after his shoulder and finger problems.

"It's pretty humbling to be part of a group that can do that," Whitelock said. "We found a way. It might not have been pretty but we got there in the end."

