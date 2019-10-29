Phew... Fake news – it gets you every time, doesn't it! Just wonderful to have it confirmed that New Zealand have retained the Rugby World Cup as we all knew they would. Yes, the Webb Ellis Cup is safely back on the mantelpiece for another four long and lovely years.

There I was, on the floor, gnashing the Axminster in frustration and despair after an apparent English monster mash victory over a hapless All Black effort when the call came through.

