The Black Ferns Sevens will face Russia in the first quarter-final of the Dubai Rugby Sevens at 6pm (NZT) after winning all their pool play matches on day one of the tournament.

Sitting at the top of Pool A, the New Zealand women took wins over Kenya 34-7, Russia 29-12 and Ireland 24-17 on the first day of the two-day HSBC Women's World Series tournament.

Captain Sarah Goss scored her 50th try in the Kenya match while two-time Women's Sevens Player of the Year Michaela Blyde is now only one try shy of becoming the fifth women's player to record a century of tries.

The Dubai tournament is the second of the women's World Sevens Series and follows a successful campaign from the Black Ferns Sevens in their first tournament, beating all comers in Colorado and taking the No 1 spot on the standings.

The Kiwis play at 6pm (NZT), with the last match of the tournament scheduled for 2.15am (NZT).

The Dubai leg of the women's tournament was not televised in full in New Zealand, with the two-day tournament being broadcast on the World Rugby Sevens Facebook page and the finals on Sky Sport 1.

While watching the New Zealand and Kenya match, the live feed cut out.

A World Rugby spokeswoman said the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series was live streamed worldwide via World Rugby digital and social platforms.

"A 2.5 hour live product, starting with highlights and live final matches of the tournament is the package available for broadcasters, however, should a broadcaster wish to take all matches and fully televise the tournament, this option is made available also," she said.

"A geo-block on the live stream on the women's series will only apply in territories where a broadcaster has purchased broadcast rights."